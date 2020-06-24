Tripura announces schemes to combat infant, maternal mortality, malnourishment

Earlier this year, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb visited households in the state and gave nutrition kits to pregnant women and lactating mothers. (File) Earlier this year, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb visited households in the state and gave nutrition kits to pregnant women and lactating mothers. (File)

In an effort to combat infant and maternal mortality and malnutrition, Tripura Wednesday announced Mukhyamantri Matru Pushti Uphaar, an ambitious scheme to provide nutrition kits to pregnant and lactating women.

Speaking to reporters at the state secretariat in Agartala on Wednesday, Minister for Social Welfare and Social Education Santana Chakma said pregnant women would be tested four times in nearby Primary Health Centers (PHC), and be given a nutrition kit after each test as per the Matru Pushti Uphaar scheme.

The kit, costing Rs500, would have food items and grocery supplies, such as peanuts, soyabeans, mixed pulses, jaggery and ghee. As many as 40,000 women will benefit annually under the scheme, the minister said. The state government estimates to incur an expense of around Rs 8 crore for the scheme.

The state scheme will be in addition to the Pradhan Mantri Matru Bandana Yojana.

Chakma said children suffering from severe acute malnourishment (SAM) in the state get four eggs every week as per existing regulations. The revised guidelines will grant them six eggs per week, along with 20 gm jaggery and 200 ml milk on six days of a week. The augmented benefits will cost Tripura Rs 23 lakh every year.

Earlier, in February this year, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb visited households in the state and gave nutrition kits to pregnant women and lactating mothers in a bid to fight malnourishment.

A 2019 report suggests that maternal mortality in India is slowing, down from 130 per 1 lakh live births in 2014-16 to 122 in every 1 lakh live births in 2015-17. Tripura registered an infant mortality rate of 51 in the 2016 reports, while more recent reports are not available.

