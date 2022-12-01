Tripura announces results of exams held for mega recruitment drive after two years

After a gap of two years, the Tripura government Thursday announced the results of the Group C and Group D examinations conducted by the Joint Recruitment Board of Tripura (JRBT). The exams were conducted in two phases, the first was held in 2020.

As per the announced results, nearly 2,400 candidates have qualified the written examination. The Group C and Group D exams were conducted against 2,410 and 2,500 posts, respectively.

“Results of Group C were announced based on 1:3 ratio while for Group D, it was 1:6 ratio. Declaration of results were delayed as it was a sub judice matter and the court had given a stay order on the issue. But the officials worked in a transparent way to finally declare the results,” said Information and Cultural Affairs minister Sushanta Chowdhury while addressing a press conference at the Civil Secretariat.

The 2,410 vacant Group C posts were to fill up 1,500 lower division clerks, 236 junior operator of pumps, 209 junior multi-tasking operators, 22 agri assistants except TAFS grade 3 and another 443 agri-assistants except TAFS grade III. All the 2,500 Group D posts are multitasking posts, said an official.

In an oblique reference to Opposition CPI(M), Chowdhury said controversies around the JRBT exam have been raised by a section. “Our government believes in a transparent system unlike the previous government. I express my heartiest congratulations to the candidates who qualified the written exam. I appeal to them not to fall in the trap of the controversies,” said Chowdhury.

Animal Resources Development Department (ARDD) minister Bhagaban Das also congratulated the selected candidates and asked the others, who could not qualify, to opt for other employment options of the state government.

Welcoming the government’s move to announce the results, BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said the state government is compassionate to the cause of rolling out jobs for unemployed youths but the JRBT results had to be delayed due to court litigation. He said much politics was done by the Opposition parties regarding these posts but no political colour was seen in granting the jobs, owing to which the litigations were set aside in the court.