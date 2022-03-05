Tripura announces recruitment to 188 posts after Opposition criticism

With three days left for the completion of four years in power, the BJP-IPFT government on Saturday announced recruitment to 188 posts in schools and other educational as well as non-academic institutions.

The announcement comes in the midst of sharp criticism from the Opposition CPM and the Congress, which have accused the government of failure on the employment front.

Last month Opposition leader Manik Sarkar said at a rally that before coming to power in 2018, the BJP had promised jobs to people in every household, but jobs had become scarcer than before and contractual employees were not regularised despite poll promises.

Sudip Roy Barman, the former health minister who recently shifted to the Congress, said at political rallies that the government had failed to provide employment as promised. He also said widespread hooliganism was let loose under the BJP rule.

Countering the allegations, Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said more recruitment would be done to educational institutes. Twenty college principals, four polytechnic college principals, six assistant professors, two associate professors and two professors for teacher training institutes, 150 junior physical instructors and four forensic technical staff among the 188 posts going to be filled, according to the government. The junior physical instructors’ recruitment is expected to start in one month.

“We have decided to recruit principals for all colleges that are run mostly by assistant professors,” the minister told reporters in the afternoon.

The government will include shorthand in the recruitment exam of the Tripura Stenographer’s Service.”Stenographers are appointed through direct-recruitment exams. The examination will include 30-mark questions of English and general studies and 40-mark questions of shorthand. We have included shorthand in the recruitment exam as it is essential for stenographers to have a knowledge of shorthand,” said Chowdhury.

A chief executive officer will be appointed on a contract basis for a year in the Tripura Horti Corporation. The candidate must be a PhD and have experience in horticulture.

Last month the government published a list of 1,443 candidates, including 138 women, selected for the posts of rifleman and rifleman (tradesman) for two new Indian Reserve battalions of the Tripura State Rifles – the state’s own counter-insurgency force. The recruitment process was notified in 2019.