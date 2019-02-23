Tripura announces ‘Notun Disha’ to assess academic level of school students

In a bid to improve the educational status of Tripura, the state government Saturday announced ‘Notun Disha’ (New Direction), an initiative aimed at assessing the academic level of students between class III-VIII. Announcing the initiative, state Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said that despite the success in encouraging students to attend schools, Tripura is lagging behind in terms of quality education.

Advertising

“Different national surveys have shown that a section of students from class III till VIII are unable to perform simple mathematic calculations including addition and subtraction, neither were they able to read from their textbooks. I am sure nobody is happy with this state of affairs, but it does not mean that teachers alone are to be blamed. Our government is committed to developing a better academic system in the state by changing this situation,” Nath said.

“Notun Disha is aimed at making all students efficient and capable in all subjects. It is necessary to know the current educational level of students to fulfil this objective. An educational assessment will be held on each student from class III-VIII from February 25-28”, the notification said. It added that a system would be devised soon to develop the current academic level of students to the desired level based on the results of the assessment.

Addressing a bicycle distribution event at Khowai, 50 km from here this afternoon, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb appealed students and teachers to turn up in large numbers and ensure 100 per cent attendance during the assessment period. “The education department will hold an assessment in all schools and give new directions based on the results. 100 per cent attendance should be maintained during those days”, Deb said.

Biplab also said that parent-teacher meetings would be held in all schools of Tripura on March 03, to give feedback about the student’s performance to parents and work out ways to overcome obstacles.

Advertising

The chief minister distributed bicycles among girl students at Khowai district and said his government is committed to empowering women and girls through different social welfare schemes and projects. Free bicycles for all girl students were among the key pre-poll promises made by BJP in the Vision Document before February 18 assembly election last year in Tripura.