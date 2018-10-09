Tripura announces 7th pay commission benefits; BJP says ‘promises kept’, Cong terms it ‘bluff’

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said that the revised pay scale would come in effect from October 1. (Express Photo) Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said that the revised pay scale would come in effect from October 1. (Express Photo)

Tripura’s ruling BJP-IPFT coalition government Tuesday announced revised pay scale for employees and pensioners at par with 7th central pay commission. Implementing the seventh central pay commission for employees and pensioners was a major pre-poll promise of BJP in the state.

In his address at a press conference at the state secretariat this evening, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said that the revised pay scale would come in effect from October 1.

The new formula was prepared based on recommendations made by a committee headed by former Assam Chief Secretary PP Varma for implementing 7th Central Pay Commission awards in Tripura. The recommendations, which were submitted to the state government on Friday, were accepted in a special cabinet meeting held today, Deb said.

The 3 member PP Varma committee was formed on March 26, shortly after the BJP-IPFT government assumed office to examine and recommend revision of pay, wages for employees and pension for pensioners under the state government.

The committee submitted its report on October 05, though its tenure was upto November 30 this year.

“The expert committee recommended the best possible package for employees, workers and pensioners of Tripura. After careful consideration of the position of state finances, the government has very promptly examined the recommendations and in a special meeting held today, the council of ministers approved the implementing of recommendations made by the committee”, Chief Minister Deb told the press conference.

Erstwhile Left Front government announced a revised pay scale in 2017 by using a multiplication fsctor of 2.25 over existing salary structure.

The revised pay or ‘Tripura State Pay Matrix 2018’ announced today was prepared by raising the level of multiplication factor or booster factor to 2.57. However, wherever the revised pay works out higher than the corresponding pay as per 7th CPC recommendations as a result of application of the new booster factor, “suitable adjustments” would be made to keep parity with 7th CPC recommendations. The multiplication factor would, thus, be “slightly lower” than 2.57 at some levels of the new salary and pay matrix, a statement made available to the press, said.

As per the revised scale, minimum pay at the entry level of the pay matrix would be Rs. 18,000 per month for Group-C employees, which is at par with 7th CPC recommendations and Rs. 16,000 per month for Group-D employees.

Fixed pay employees would get benefits at par with regular employees under the revised salary structure, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Devvarma, who is also in charge of the finance portfolio, explained. Their pay would be fixed at 75 percent of the initial pay in the concerned level of the revised salary and pay matrix.

Daily Rated Workers (DRW), Monthly Rated Workers (MRW), contingent and part time workers including people working in public places of worship would enjoy a similar revision in their pay structure.

Pensioners would enjoy a minimum pension of Rs. 8,000 per month and a maximum of Rs. 1,07,450 per month.

Chief Minister Biplab Deb expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, BJP national president Amit Shah for their “unwavering support” in implementing 7th CPC in Tripura.

Deputy Chief Minister and finance minister Jishnu Devvarma, revenue minister NC Debbarma, health minister Sudip Roy Barman and law minister Ratan Lal Nath joined the CM on the briefing this evening.

Ruling BJP welcomed the announcement and said it proved that promises made by the party were kept.

“The announcement has come as per expectation. BJP-IPFT government has kept its promise. It also proves that this could have been done earlier also. We just hope that this will bring in more cash in hands of the people and economy will be boosted in the state”, BJP spokesperson Ashok Sinha told indianexpress.com

However, opposition Congress has criticized the announcement and called it a “bluff”.

Reacting to the announcement this evening, Pradesh Congress vice president Tapas Dey termed the revised pay “bluff” and said employees were cheated by the government.

“Prime Minister Modi, Himanta Biswa Sarma announce 7th central pay commission before the elections. They haven’t fulfilled provisions of the central pay scale. Besides, they have given effect from October 01, 2018 while 7th CPC as formulated in 2016”, Dey said.

CPI (M) spokesperson Goutam Das remained unresponsive on the phone for his comments.

