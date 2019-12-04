Tripura: Animal sacrifice in temples resumed with SC interim nod

Tripurasundari Temple at Udaipur in Tripura is one of the 51 Hindu Shaktipeethas of India. It is considered one of the holiest Hindu shrines of the country. (Express photo: Debraj Deb) Tripurasundari Temple at Udaipur in Tripura is one of the 51 Hindu Shaktipeethas of India. It is considered one of the holiest Hindu shrines of the country. (Express photo: Debraj Deb)

Fifty-seven days after animal sacrifice in Tripura’s temples was stopped by a High Court order, the ritual resumed at Tripurasundari Temple on Sunday, with certain restrictions.

Officials said the practice was begun again as per an interim order of the Supreme Court.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Advocate General Arun Kanti Bhowmik said: “The Supreme Court of India on November 8 admitted a Special Leave Petition filed by the state government on this issue. The apex court also granted an interim order that says slaughter of animals will be allowed if it is done as per certain restrictions in accordance with law.”

Tripurasundari Temple head priest Chandan Chakraborty told indianexpress.com that animal sacrifice was resumed with permission from the Gomati District Magistrate Tarun Kanti Debnath. As per set protocol of the Mata Tripurasundari Temple Trust, the District Magistrate is de-facto shebait of the temple.

“The District Magistrate permitted the temple manager to resume animal sacrifice from Sunday. We had around 30-40 goats sacrificed today,” Chakraborty said.

When the High Court had banned the practice, the head priest had on several occasions said it adversely affected puja at the temple.

A copy of the Supreme Court order made available to indianexpress.com says its compliance is to be ensured by the municipal authority concerned.

On September 27 this year, a Division Bench of the High Court of Tripura passed judgment on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), banning animal sacrifice in temples of the state with immediate effect. The PIL was filed signed in 2018 by Subhash Bhattacharjee, a retired judge of a local court.

However, the pactice continued for eight days after the order, till DM Debnath issued an order on October 5, mandating its ‘strict implementation’.

