Tripura to open 22 anganwadi centres in resettlement colonies for Bru migrants from Mizoram

The Tripura government has decided to set up 22 anganwadi centres in colonies where Bru migrants from Mizoram are being resettled, Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, Nath said a recent cabinet meeting decided to set up 240 anganwadi centres across the eight districts of the state, in addition to the 9,911 centres that are already operational.

“We have got 9,911 anganwadi centres functional under 56 Integrated Child Development Scheme offices across the state. Our aim is to set up one Anganwadi centre in every habitation. Our recent cabinet meeting decided to set up 240 more,” the minister said.

The plan is to set up 31 anganwadi centres in West Tripura, 37 in Gomati district, 31 each in Khowai and South Tripura districts, 25 in Sepahijala, 27 in Dhalai, 22 in Unakoti and 14 in North Tripura district.

In addition, 22 Anganwadi centres would be set up in Bru settlements.

“Our aim is to focus on the education of children. In areas of Bru settlement villages, they (Bru migrants) used to live in camps. There was no scope of education or development. We have decided to set up 22 anganwadi centres for them in their settlements,” Nath said.

The minister also said women and child development was a significant contributor in the human development index. Nath said his government had a responsibility to ensure the overall development of women, adding that only an educated, healthy and conscious mother could ensure a properly developed child.

The minister also said his government had decided to introduce “Punbaniya” or credit-linked goatery schemes to improve the living standards of tribals. “Our main aim is Ghar ghar mein rozgaar (jobs for every household). Everyone should earn. This is a part of atmanirbhar Tripura,” the minister said.

As many as 37,000 Bru migrants fled ethnic clashes in Mizoram in 1997 and were sheltered in six relief camps in North Tripura district. Nearly 5,000 returned in nine phases of repatriation but almost as many came to Tripura after clashes in 2009.

Twenty-three years after this protracted displacement, the largest internal displacement in the Northeast, an agreement was signed on January 16, 2020 to permanently resettle the Bru migrants in 15 settlements in the state.

The pact came two years after a June 2018 agreement seeking to repatriate them to Mizoram was rejected by the migrants, who said they were not “properly consulted” on the plan.