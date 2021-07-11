Tripura sees surge in anaemic patients, reports 1,799 cases in 8 days

Of the 4,429 tests conducted, 2,905 were done using Sahil's method and 2,006 were conducted by following Digital HB method | Source: Getty Images

Tripura recorded a total 1,799 anaemia cases from different parts of the state during a mass test drive that is being conducted from July 1.

Speaking to reporters here, state nodal officer of ‘Anaemia Mukt Tripura’ drive Dr. Mausumi Sarkar informed that the test drive, which is scheduled to continue for quite some time now, was started after concerns over rising anaemia cases from 50 percent to 67 percent as per the latest National Family Health Survey report.

“Tripura had nearly 50% anaemia cases according to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS4) report in 2015-16 and it has increased to nearly 67% as shown in the latest NFHS report”, the official said.

So far, 4,429 people were screened till July 8, among whom which 1,799 people were detected with anaemia. 1,034 were mild cases while 710 were moderate and 55 severe ones.

“We are concerned about the increase in anaemia cases and that’s why we have started the drive. We are conducting the tests based on two methods – Sahil’s method and Digital HB method,” the official said, adding that they have introduced Digital Haemoglobinometer to conduct more testing.

Of the 4,429 tests conducted, 2,905 were done using Sahil’s method and 2,006 were conducted by following Digital HB method.

According to the state government report, the state has 768 anaemia cases in West district – the highest number compared to rest seven districts. However, Unakoti district has the highest number of cases in terms of proportionate anaemic figure.