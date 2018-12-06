Tripura to share expertise with Amul for developing dairy industry

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb met a delegation of Amul India Limited at state secretariat in Agartala on Wednesday and sought to share expertise of the nation’s apex milk based cooperative in developing dairy industry in Tripura.Senior Dairy expert of Amul India Limited Dr ST Deshai met the CM at his office along with a team from Amul. After the meeting, Deb told reporters that he discussed prospects of developing dairy industry and milk-based economy in the state with Amul executives.

Advertising

“I am sure this initiative will help to solve unemployment to some extent in Tripura. It will also help in fulfilling demand of milk in the state. We shall make Tripura self-reliant in milk production in three years,” he said.

Deb also said his government wants to share experiences in running dairy industry with Amul India Limited, which has a vast experience in the sector.

The CM sought help from Amul to implement his plan of distributing 10,000 cows to farmers in rural Tripura. The state government announced in November that it would launch a scheme for distributing 10,000 cows among 5,000 farmers to combat malnutrition and generate employment in the state.

Advertising

Dr Kamal Krishna Majumder, Director of Animal Resources Development Department informed that Tripura produced 1,74,260 metric ton milk in 2017.

In April, a government notice informed that steps would be taken for augmentation of milk production at Gomati Milk Cooperative Limited. Action was also suggested to revive Uttarayan Milk Production Cooperative Society in North Tripura district, which turned sick few years ago.

Tripura earlier set a ten year target for food self sufficiency in 2002-03. The target was not achieved at the time of evaluation in 2012-13 with barely 25 thousand MT meat, 12.5 crore eggs and 1.05 MT milk produced annually. Later, the erstwhile Left Front government set a new target for self sufficiency in food production by 2020. But despite repeated attempts, it failed to cut down on its import dependency so far.

On the subject, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said, “If Tripura become self-reliant in milk production then there will be no need for importing milk from other states and the money of our state will not go outside. I sought the help of Amul India Limited in this sector”.