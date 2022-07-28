Tripura: Amitabh Ranjan replaces VS Yadav as state police chief

July 28, 2022 9:24:28 pm
Director General of Tripura Police V S Yadav was Thursday replaced by his successor Amitabh Ranjan, three weeks after the state government changed its chief secretary.
In a statement Thursday evening, Assistant Inspector General Jyotishman Das Chowdhury said Amitabh Ranjan has already taken over the charge of DGP and Head of Police Force, Tripura. “He has vast experience of working in the state of Tripura in various capacities and in the Intelligence Bureau. He belongs to the 1988 batch of Indian Police Service,” the statement said.
The decision to change the state police chief came a day after a top-level organisational meeting of the ruling BJP concluded strategies for the 2023 general Assembly election.
The notification issued Thursday by Under Secretary Md H Rahaman about the change read, “Consequent upon reparation from central deputation and in the interest of public service, the Governor is pleased to appoint Shri Amitabh Ranja, IPS (TR 1968) as Director General of Police, Tripura and Head of Police Force, Tripura in the IPS Apex Scale at the Level 17 of the Pay Matrix with effect from the date he takes over the charge and until further orders.”
Speaking to indianexpress.com, Home Secretary Saradindu Choudhury said the order was issued by the GA (P&T) Department.
Choudhury also informed that Yadav would be the Principal Resident Commissioner of Tripura Bhawan in New Delhi henceforth. According to a source, DGP Amitabh Ranjan was on a central government deputation before being appointed as the state police chief.
On Yadav’s departure from his post, the source added he had retired in November 2020 and had completed a year and nine months of reappointment. “It’s the government’s prerogative to choose a new DGP. They must have chosen the best,” the source said.
Earlier on July 10, the Tripura government had replaced Kumar Alok as the Chief Secretary with Dr J K Sinha, a 1996 IAS officer, who was serving as the Principal Secretary to the CM.
Alok’s removal from the Chief Secretary’s office was the sixth change of chief secretary since the BJP-led government came to power in Tripura in 2018.
