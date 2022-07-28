scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 28, 2022

Tripura: Amitabh Ranjan replaces VS Yadav as state police chief

The decision to change the state police chief came a day after a top-level organisational meeting of the ruling BJP concluded strategies for the 2023 general Assembly election.

Written by Debraj Deb | Agartala |
July 28, 2022 9:24:28 pm
Amitabh Ranjan (left) takes over the charge of DGP, Tripura and HoPF, Tripura on 28/07/2022. (Source: Tripura Police)

Director General of Tripura Police V S Yadav was Thursday replaced by his successor Amitabh Ranjan, three weeks after the state government changed its chief secretary.

In a statement Thursday evening, Assistant Inspector General Jyotishman Das Chowdhury said Amitabh Ranjan has already taken over the charge of DGP and Head of Police Force, Tripura. “He has vast experience of working in the state of Tripura in various capacities and in the Intelligence Bureau. He belongs to the 1988 batch of Indian Police Service,” the statement said.

The decision to change the state police chief came a day after a top-level organisational meeting of the ruling BJP concluded strategies for the 2023 general Assembly election.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

The notification issued Thursday by Under Secretary Md H Rahaman about the change read, “Consequent upon reparation from central deputation and in the interest of public service, the Governor is pleased to appoint Shri Amitabh Ranja, IPS (TR 1968) as Director General of Police, Tripura and Head of Police Force, Tripura in the IPS Apex Scale at the Level 17 of the Pay Matrix with effect from the date he takes over the charge and until further orders.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Burden of Proof’ or ‘Twin Te...Premium
UPSC Key-July 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Burden of Proof’ or ‘Twin Te...
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...Premium
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Tr...Premium
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Tr...
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on IndiaPremium
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Home Secretary Saradindu Choudhury said the order was issued by the GA (P&T) Department.

Choudhury also informed that Yadav would be the Principal Resident Commissioner of Tripura Bhawan in New Delhi henceforth. According to a source, DGP Amitabh Ranjan was on a central government deputation before being appointed as the state police chief.

On Yadav’s departure from his post, the source added he had retired in November 2020 and had completed a year and nine months of reappointment. “It’s the government’s prerogative to choose a new DGP. They must have chosen the best,” the source said.

Earlier on July 10, the Tripura government had replaced Kumar Alok as the Chief Secretary with Dr J K Sinha, a 1996 IAS officer, who was serving as the Principal Secretary to the CM.

Alok’s removal from the Chief Secretary’s office was the sixth change of chief secretary since the BJP-led government came to power in Tripura in 2018.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

'Rashtrapatni' remark: Lok Sabha witnesses tensed moments as Sonia Gandhi questions BJP MPs

2

Facing flak over 'rashtrapatni' remark, Adhir says will apologise to President Murmu, not to 'hypocrites'

3

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka's law

4

Explained: What is Google Street View and why has it launched in India now?

5

Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Trinamool's charmed circles

Featured Stories

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka'...
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka'...
What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show
What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show
'Rashtrapatni' explained: The controversy over how the President should b...
'Rashtrapatni' explained: The controversy over how the President should b...
What is a kangaroo court, where and how did the phrase come about?
What is a kangaroo court, where and how did the phrase come about?
From his Man Friday to land deals signatory to scam accused, Bhola Yadav ...
From his Man Friday to land deals signatory to scam accused, Bhola Yadav ...
Gujarat guards its lions' share: How 6 months became 9 yrs, and waiting
Gujarat guards its lions' share: How 6 months became 9 yrs, and waiting
What is a kangaroo court, where did the phrase come about?
Explained

What is a kangaroo court, where did the phrase come about?

Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee

Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee

Premium
Why you should read ‘Burden of Proof’ or ‘James Bond’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Burden of Proof’ or ‘James Bond’

Premium
Praggnanandhaa, Gukesh, Nihal, Raunak could be India's Fab Four
Chess Olympiad

Praggnanandhaa, Gukesh, Nihal, Raunak could be India's Fab Four

Court convicts both accused, sentencing next week
Dhanbad judge murder

Court convicts both accused, sentencing next week

What is Google Street View and why has it launched in India now?
Explained

What is Google Street View and why has it launched in India now?

Arrest of Partha Chatterjee, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee
Opinion

Arrest of Partha Chatterjee, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee

Premium
What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show
Opinion

What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show

NK Singh writes: From freebies to welfare

NK Singh writes: From freebies to welfare

Premium
Vijay Deverakonda doesn’t think Arjun Reddy was misogynistic

Vijay Deverakonda doesn’t think Arjun Reddy was misogynistic

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 28: Latest News
Advertisement