Tripura: Agricultural labourers shifting professions, says revenue minister

Tripura revenue minister NC Debbarma on Tuesday said that agricultural labourers are shifting to other professions due to shrinking cultivable lands.

Addressing a gathering at the launch of Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Mandhan Prakalpa at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan here this afternoon, Debbarma said that cultivable lands are shrinking in the state, citing census data and other reports.

“Agricultural labourers are shifting to other professions. The reason is that cultivable lands are shrinking every day. Also, labour wages are declining in agriculture”, NC Debbarma said.

He added that as per government reports, 75.95 per cent unorganized labourers in the state come from rural backgrounds while 25.04 per cent of them are from urban areas.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the social security pension scheme at Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

The national pension scheme is aimed at benefitting workers and labourers from unorganised sectors, aged between 18-30 years and having a maximum income of Rs. 15, 000 per month.

Social Welfare and Social Education Minister Santana Chakma inaugurated the scheme at the Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan and said that 5,000 labourers from the unorganized sector in Tripura have already registered with the pension scheme.

“The beneficiaries would be given smart cards. This project will benefit people working at the grassroots level, including rickshaw pullers, hawkers, Midday Meal workers, ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, NREGA wage workers, members of self-help groups, handloom and handicraft workers etc”, the minister said.

Chakma handed over 12 smart cards of the national pension scheme to selected beneficiaries today. Others would be given their smart cards in a phased manner.