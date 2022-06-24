Left trade unions in Tripura hold rally against Agnipath scheme, say it’s against national security

Tripura Left trade unions Friday organised a rally demanding the rollback of the Agnipath scheme, which is facing protests across the country for the past few days.

Former Tripura transport minister and Centre of Trade Union (CITU) state president Manik Dey said people are protesting across the country against the Agnipath scheme since it is against national security interests.

“The central government started contract regime across the country long ago, they virtually handed over the country to contractors. If security forces are taking the same route, it will be detrimental to the nation’s security. Such schemes will strengthen those who want to weaken our country,” Dey said.

The Communist Party leader said the government should roll back the scheme forthwith or else people would intensify democratic movement across the nation.

Earlier this morning, All India Kisan Sabha, CPIM’s farmers’ outfit, held a similar protest against the Agnipath scheme as part of the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha’s nationwide agitation over the issue.

State Kisan Sabha leader and former assembly Deputy Speaker Pabitra Kar said Army recruitment through the Agnipath scheme is a “humiliation” to youths and a symbol of black day for the Army.

On the recent statements from the Army and National Security Advisor that Agnipath scheme would not be withdrawn, the Kisan Sabha leader said that it is the people who decide everything in the end.

“Three farm bills placed in Parliament were rolled back earlier in the face of year-long resolute struggle of farmers. The Prime Minister had to seek an apology before the people. What is final about Agnipath!” Pabitra Kar said.

Earlier on June 20, the opposition Communist Party of India (CPI) and its student-youth brigades – the All India Youth Federation (AIYF) and All India Students Federation (AISF) held a demonstration at Krishnanagar in Agartala city, in protest against the scheme

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee also said during his ongoing tour in Tripura that the Agnipath scheme and comments made by BJP leaders are “unfortunate”.

He condemned BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya’s comments on the scheme, where he allegedly said those who serve under the scheme can later take up alternate livelihoods including vocations like mechanics, security guards, barbers etc.

The BJP who is ruling Tripura, has, however, denied the allegations and said Agnipath would pave a broader path for the youths in Army and subsequently in other para-military organisations or other professions such as Merchant Navy, state police, coast guards etc.

“This scheme is essential for national interests. There’s nothing bad about it. Those who are criticising it are politically motivated,” BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya earlier told The Indian Express.

The protests followed the ruling BJP-IPFT government’s endorsement of the Agnipath scheme.