Mahavir Jayanti: Slaughter of animals, birds, sale of meat prohibited in Agartala

The Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) issued a notification Wednesday prohibiting slaughter of animals and sale of meat in the municipal areas on Thursday on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti.

“Everyone is requested on behalf of the Agartala Municipal Corporation not to slaughter any animals or birds or sell any animal or bird meat in the corporation areas on the 14th of April, Thursday,” the notification reads.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, AMC Mayor Dipak Majumder said, “This is a mark of respect for Mahavir Jayanti and it is nothing new. Such orders were made earlier as well. It is only that these were not obeyed earlier. But whatever is being notified now is being obeyed.”

He added that the municipal corporation has also asked the meat vendors to apply and get registered and take necessary permission within April 20 as a part of the corporation’s plan to stop uncontrolled public slaughter of animals.

The civic body’s move to stop sale of meat on Mahavir Jayanti faced criticism from the Opposition parties who said it is an assault on the freedom of choice and livelihood of the meat vendors.

“This is interfering with the freedom of people from other communities. We respect Mahavir and honour the hard lifestyle of those who venerate him. But imposing restrictions on food habits of other communities is directly against the secular culture and tradition of this country,” CPI(M) secretary Jitendra Chaudhary said.

Ruling BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said people of the Jain community are known for their resilience to ensure no life is harmed. He also said Jains are a minority community of India and his party has always been respectful of the minority communities and their traditions. “This notification is just to respect their culture and tradition. This has nothing to do with restricting anyone’s freedom,” Bhattacharya said.

Earlier in February this year, the Tripura High Court had ordered the state government to prohibit sale of meat products in public places and streets and had asked the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) to prepare a long-term plan for setting up abattoirs and slaughterhouses and ensure disposal of garbage in an appropriate and scientific manner.

The order, passed by Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice S G Chattopadhyaya on February 22 had come in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Advocate Ankan Tilak Paul and was shortly preceded by a decision of the AMC to set up abattoir or slaughter houses for handling animal slaughter for sale of meat in the city.