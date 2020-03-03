Tripura: After 2 years in power, CM Biplab promises ‘rozgar’ for all; CPIM terms it ‘black day

Tripura CM Biplab Deb. (Express file photo by Abhisek Saha) Tripura CM Biplab Deb. (Express file photo by Abhisek Saha)

Two years after his government came to power, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb Tuesday said electors’ decision to ‘rescue’ the state from the Communist ideology has proven historic and that the BJP-led state government is working to elevate Tripura to newer heights.

BJP promised ‘rozgar’ (employment) for all, recruitment in 50,000 posts which were lying vacant, higher wages for MGNREGA wage workers among other promises in its Vision Document prior to the 2018 assembly elections in Tripura. While over 2,000 teaching positions were filled up along with other posts, opposition Congress and CPI (M) have criticised the government saying not enough jobs were issued.

While visiting the Tripurasundari Temple in Gomati district this morning, Biplab said every household will have ‘rozgar’ very soon. “We are working to elevate Tripura to newer heights. Prime Minister Modi is also working in that direction. I hope every household in Tripura will have employment soon. Everybody will get the essence of flourishing Tripura. We are confident that we shall be able to make Tripura the best state with blessings of Mata Tripurasundari and guidance of PM Modi,” he told reporters.

Ruling BJP is observing the day as ‘Mukti Divas’ (day of freedom) in different parts of the country. “This day symbolises the end of Left misrule and freedom of people. So, we are observing this day through rallies and events in all assembly segments,” BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said.

Later this afternoon, CPI (M) state secretary Goutam Das criticised March 3 as ‘black day’ and said BJP-led state government has utterly failed since they fooled people to come to power on this day two years back.

“RSS and Bharatiya Janata Party exerted full force to take control of this small NE state. The entire union cabinet and central administration plunged in the fight to take Tripura. Muscle, money and media power was used with a plethora of jumla of jobs, higher daily wages, better perks for employees were rolled out,” he said.

Das claimed the BJP-led government in Tripura has failed to fulfill any of its promises and law and order in the state has degenerated during the time. “During these two years, 13 party workers were murdered,” Das alleged, adding that no one was arrested over these incidents.

Laying out a list of alleged violence under the BJP rule, Das said 15 communist party workers died due to heart attack in the midst of panic created by BJP. At least 2,170 persons were physically tortured, including 203 women, 1002 houses were ransacked, vandalised and 341 shops were looted.

At least 52 poultry farms, 14 fisheries, 40 rubber plantations were destroyed and 112 vehicles were damaged in violent attacks. 141 CPI (M) party offices were burnt down, 322 party offices were ransacked, 69 were forcefully occupied apart from frontal organisations, the communist leader stated.

Claiming democracy and rule of law have crumbled in Tripura under BJP rule, Das said a state of undeclared emergency is running in the state.

After 25 years of CPIM-led Left Front rule in Tripura, BJP stormed to power in alliance with the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) in 2018 assembly election. In results declared on March 3, CPIM, which earlier represented in 51 seats of the state assembly, was reduced to 16 seats in the results.

