Tripura adopts EV policy, to convert 10% of state’s vehicles to electric mode in 5 years

In an effort to cut down on environmental pollution and uphold Tripura as an eco-friendly tourist destination, the state government has decided to adopt the Tripura Electric Vehicle Policy 2022, to promote electric vehicles.

Speaking to reporters at the state secretariat Tuesday evening, Information and Cultural Affairs minister Sushanta Chowdhury said his government is committed to increasing electric-based mobility since it would reduce air pollution and would be helpful in promoting eco-friendly tourism. “There are 60,000 vehicles in Tripura. We have taken an in-principle decision to convert 10 per cent of these 60,000 vehicles in the next five years,” the minister said.

The electric vehicles policy is already existing in 14 states of the country. If implemented, Tripura would become the 15th state and third in the Northeast region after Assam and Meghalaya to adopt the electric vehicle policy.

Meanwhile, Chowdhury also said the state government has registered significant growth in revenue collection under the transport department in the 2021-22 financial year. The revenue collection graph reached Rs. 100.58 crore, he said adding that six abolished posts of vehicle inspectors were recreated and would be filled up soon.

The cabinet also decided to provide 2-3 Ganda free land to 7,230 tea garden workers in the state.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The cabinet also decided to procure 20,000 MT of paddy from farmers in the state during the Kharif season at a Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Tripura’s incumbent BJP-IPFT government first procured 27.27 thousand MT paddy from farmers at an MSP of Rs. 17.50 per kg in 2018, shortly after assuming office. The MSP was later revised to Rs.15 per kg for 21.44 thousand MT paddy while the MSP rate has been fixed at Rs. 18.68 per kg last year. The MSP rate was revised to Rs.19.40 per kg this year.