Tripura ADC polls: Counting of votes underway amid tight security

Counting of votes for general elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) began at 8 am on Saturday amidst tight security. The tribal council polls were held on Tuesday across 1,244 polling stations for choosing candidates in 28 out of 30 seats in the tribal council.

Speaking to reporters here this morning, State Election Commission secretary Prasenjit Bhattacharjee said the counting of votes started on time but there is no clear report of counting progress yet since Returning Officers are still sending inputs.

“There is no report of major violence anywhere till now with me”, Bhattacharjee added.

The ADC polls were supposed to be held by May 17 last year. However, the elections were postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic and charge of the tribal council was handed over to Governor RK Bais for the time being. The polls were finally held on April 6 with 85.14 per cent turnout amidst reports of scattered violence.

The district council polls this year are contested mainly on the demands of a Greater Tipraland – a hypothetical larger territorial and humanitarian authority governing Tripuri tribes spread across parts of Bangladesh, Assam, Mizoram and Tripura with good governance and rescuing democracy among the other major poll issues.

Also Read | Tripura locality tense as TIPRA chief Debbarma is attacked day before ADC poll results

Tripura ADC polls saw 157 candidates in the fray with 8,65,041 voters including 4,36,548 male, 4,28,490 females and three voters from other genders to seal their fate. The candidates include 14 from BJP, 17 IPFT candidates, 28 from Left Front, 28 Congress candidates, 4 candidates from the Indigenous Nationalist Party of Twipra (INPT), 30 candidates from other political parties and 38 independent candidates.

The Tripura ADC houses one third of the state’s population, from 19 tribal communities.