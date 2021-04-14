Tripura ADC poll violence: CM Deb asks police to take strict action against perpetrators, 25 cases registered so far

Worried over growing incidents of violence after Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) poll results, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb Wednesday asked police to take strict action against those found guilty.

Speaking to reporters over phone, Deb, who is undergoing treatment for Covid-19, said he has directed the civil administration to decide the amount of the damage caused to people’s properties and provide them compensation.

“I have already asked the police to look into the violence cases seriously and arrest those whose involvement is found in such cases without paying heed to political affiliation. None is permitted to take law in their hands,” Deb said.

As per latest police report, a total of 25 cases of post-poll violence were recorded at different police stations in the state.

Tripura Director General of Police VS Yadav said several suo motu cases were registered over incidents of post-election violence in different areas of the autonomous tribal council since announcement of results on April 10.

“Some people were arrested and security personnel were deployed to secure law and order. Special teams comprising CRPF and Tripura State Rifles (TSR) to prevent any more of such incidents,” the DGP said.

He also said restrictions were imposed under section 144 in many areas based on law and order assessment.

The developments come shortly after the ruling BJP dispensation accused TIPRA Motha, headed by royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarma, of triggering post-election violence and claimed the party’s activists didn’t listen to their chief’s appeal for peace.

“Many of our party offices were ransacked and even portraits of last ruler Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya at our offices were not spared. What kind of Rajbhakti is this? The TIPRA Motha chief needs to explain what definition of Rajbhakti he has given to his activists,” BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya told the media in a late evening briefing on Tuesday.

Though Bhattacharya agreed that Pradyot appealed to his party workers to refrain from violence after the poll results but alleged that the royal scion’s call for peace didn’t find traction among his supporters.

The saffron party had earlier claimed the post-poll violence was perpetrated by opposition CPI(M) cadres. “Only BJP activists and offices were attacked except the CPM. We want to know who has control over TIPRA Motha when the activists are not listening to their chief’s appeal,” Bhattacharya added.