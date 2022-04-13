Tripura ADC issues notice asking employees to wear indigenous traditional attire once a week

The Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) Tuesday issued a notification to introduce the practice of donning indigenous traditional dresses of Tripura once a week every Monday. The move was pushed as a sign of honouring the traditional roots of the 19 tribal communities living in Tripura, most of whom live in the jurisdiction of the tribal council.

The notification issued by TTAADC Additional Chief Executive Officer Subal Debbarma reads, “It is for general information to all employees of TTAADC, the Executive Committee of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council, that is has been pleased to introduce wearing of indigenous traditional dresses of Tripura once in a week i.e., on Monday, including Hon’ble Chairman, CEM, Dy CEM, EMs and MDCs.”

“In view of the above, all employees of TTAADC are requested for compliance,” the notification added.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, ADC’s ruling TIPRA Motha chief and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma said the order was more of an appeal and not an imposition in any way.

“It’s important to highlight our indigenous culture and charity begins at home. We need to start honouring our culture by creating awareness with self respect and pride,” he said.

Around six thousand employees are currently engaged in the ADC, many of whom are state government employees sent in the ADC areas on deputation.

On Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent comments on making Hindi language compulsory in northeast India, Pradyot said he welcomes the move as long as it doesn’t disturb Kokborok, the lingua franca of the majority of the Tripuri tribes.

Meanwhile, the ADC notification asking employees to sport indigenous traditional clothes once a week sparked off political controversies.

“We are very much in favour of protecting the culture and identity of Janajatis (tribal). Our party was the first to popularise the Risa (hand-woven stole) in the national and international level. But the inner strength of TIPRA Motha has been in favour of destroying Indian culture since the beginning. Foreign culture is providing strength to them. Those who try to destroy Indian culture are involved in TIPRA Motha,” BJP leader Nabendu Bhattacharya said in an oblique reference to the different missionaries working among the tribals in Tripura.

The BJP leader also alleged that there has been no development as per expectations in the tribal hamlets. Replying to the TIPRA Motha chief’s allegations that the BJP-led state government is not providing sufficient funds to the tribal council since his party came to power last year, Nabendu said, “These allegations are efforts to hide their failure. They have failed to deliver good administration.”

Former TTAADC Chief Executive Member (CEM) and senior CPI(M) leader Radha Charan Debbarma said the tribal council should be focusing on economically supporting the tribals, especially those depending on jhum or shifting cultivation as festivals like Garia are around the corner. He alleged unskilled wage employment under the MGNREGS has “fallen face-down in the tribal areas” and the ADC should help the poor tribals instead of introducing dress codes for the employees.