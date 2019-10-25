Tripura ADC ‘no trust’ move: BJP says ‘in touch’ with senior council leaders

Four days after 15 out of 30 members of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) sought to move a No-Confidence Motion against the council’s incumbent Executive Committee, the ruling BJP said they are in touch with many senior council leaders.

A team of 15 members of the TTAADC Monday sent a notice to ADC chairman Ranjit Debbarma on October 21 for dissolving members of the council’s Executive Committee and convene a meeting for a vote on No-Confidence. The dissenting members later met Governor Ramesh Kumar Bais in Agartala.

ADC Chief Executive member Radhacharan Debbarma claimed on the very next day that his committee has got absolute majority and said he has written to the council chairperson and gubernatorial head to scrap the vote for No Confidence.

Meanwhile, the Communist Party, which enjoyed majority with 29 out of 30 seats in the district council, has alleged that the move was a ‘BJP conspiracy’ to gain backdoor entry to power. A statement of the party alleged that some ADC members were lured with promises of massive financial benefits, which led to the No-Confidence move.

Radhacharan, along with 22 other members of the district council, said a conspiracy was hatched to lure ‘unsuspecting’ members of the district council into signing a blank sheet, which was later sent as a demand for No-Confidence Motion. He also said some of the 15 signatures present in the document were ‘forged’ and accused Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Devvarman of ‘overt or covert support’ in the purported conspiracy.

While the CM or Deputy CM didn’t react to the allegations, BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya today told indianexpress.com that the saffron party is in touch with many senior ADC leaders, who are still in the Communist Party. He also said many Left MLAs are in touch with BJP.

Asked if the dissenting ADC members would now join BJP, Bhattacharya, however, refused to answer and said, “We are in touch with many of them. But whether they will join us or not will be decided by the party”.

Tripura ADC, formed in 1979, is spread across 7,132.56 square km and covers nearly 68% of the state’s geographical area. The state’s 19 tribal communities, however, comprise only one-third of the state’s population of 37 lakh. Out of 30 members in the council, 28 are elected public representatives and rest two are nominated. Twenty-nine out of 30 incumbent members in the council are from CPI (M).

The state’s tribal council was formed as per TTAADC Act, 1979 under the provisions of 7th Schedule of the Constitution and was later upgraded with provisions under the 6th Schedule. The next general elections of the district council is scheduled early next year.