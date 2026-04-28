Tripura ADC members sworn in amid BJP-Tipra Motha tensions

Amid continuing mud-slinging between Tripura ruling allies, the BJP and the Tipra Motha, over post-poll violence, corruption, and economic deprivation, the elected members of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) were sworn in on Monday at Khumulwng, the council’s headquarters.
The BJP met Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu on Sunday and submitted a petition seeking action on several cases in which it flagged purported corruption under Tipra Motha’s watch.
Tipra Motha supremo and scion of Tripura’s erstwhile royal family, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, told the media on Monday that he would meet the gubernatorial head for a courtesy dinner in the evening. He also said that the last ADC administration run by his party undertook several initiatives, but a dearth of required funds poses a grave question of viability before the tribal council.
Debbarma added that he was looking forward to working towards the development of the people of the ADC. He also said that he would discuss the implementation of the much-hyped Tiprasa Accord after May 4, when the Assembly election results of West Bengal and several other states will be announced.
“The central leadership is busy with campaigning and other things. I feel they will be freer after May 4. We will discuss the progress in implementing the Tiprasa Accord and decide our next course of action based on the indication we get from there,” he said.
The Tiprasa Accord includes a proposal for direct funding from the central government to the Tripura ADC. If implemented, this would mean all funds for centrally sponsored schemes would be provided to the tribal council through an institutional framework.
On the roadmap to develop the administration in the tribal council areas, Debbarma said the ADC administration would introduce a new body on the lines of the Niti Ayog, which would conduct a social audit and bring in social reforms in a host of sectors, including recruitment, education system, music, and sports, apart from training the youth in business administration, artificial intelligence, etc.
“We will bring in experts from different sectors—those not involved with politics—and transform the governance model into a participatory and efficient mechanism, changing the ADC into a vibrant economy,” he added.
Debbarma also said that a high-powered committee has been tasked with drafting a comprehensive recruitment policy framework in line with the state government’s recruitment models.
On who would be the next chief executive member of the Tripura ADC, along with other office bearers, Debbarma said the names would be announced after May 4.
The Tripura ADC, formed in 1982, covers nearly 70 per cent of the state and is home to tribals from 19 recognised communities, who together make up about 30 per cent of the population. The council holds significant political importance, as 20 of the 60 seats in the state Legislative Assembly are reserved for tribals, giving them considerable influence in the formation of any government.