Tripura ADC members sworn in amid BJP-Tipra Motha tensions

Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma told the media that he would discuss the implementation of the Tiprasa Accord after May 4.

Amid continuing mud-slinging between Tripura ruling allies, the BJP and the Tipra Motha, over post-poll violence, corruption, and economic deprivation, the elected members of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) were sworn in on Monday at Khumulwng, the council’s headquarters.

The BJP met Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu on Sunday and submitted a petition seeking action on several cases in which it flagged purported corruption under Tipra Motha’s watch.

Tipra Motha supremo and scion of Tripura’s erstwhile royal family, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, told the media on Monday that he would meet the gubernatorial head for a courtesy dinner in the evening. He also said that the last ADC administration run by his party undertook several initiatives, but a dearth of required funds poses a grave question of viability before the tribal council.