Tripura ADC executive committee to be dissolved on May 17, Guv will hold charge till next polls

The Tripura cabinet Tuesday approved the dissolving of the incumbent Tripura Tribal Area Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) executive committee on May 17.

Speaking to reporters at the state secretariat here this evening, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath said ADC elections could not be held within its tenure due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

The cabinet has decided that the incumbent committee of Tripura ADC will be dissolved on May 17 and the Governor will hold charge till the next election, he informed. Ramesh Bais has been the Governor of Tripura since 2019.

The minister explained that Governor Bais will assume administration of the District Council as per provisions of the 6th Schedule of the Constitution, which enables a Governor to assume all functions or powers vested in the district council if he feels a situation has arisen in which administration of the ADC can’t be carried out in accordance with the provisions.

However, the gubernatorial head has to relinquish his authorities within six months, unless extended with a second order or orders. All orders issued by him have to be placed in the state Assembly and ratified there in order to continue to be in force.

“The Governor will appoint an administrator to run the ADC, if required. The cabinet has decided that the Governor will have power in the TTAADC areas as per law”, Nath informed.

Earlier on March 26, Tripura deferred general elections of the district council ‘indefinitely, with its tenure to expire on May 17.

Reacting to the cabinet decision, TTAADC Chief Executive Member Radhacharan Debbarma said they will wait for the Governor’s stand on the subject, since he holds discretionary powers to extend tenure of the existing committee by one year in case of natural calamities.

Ruling BJP spokesperson Dr. Ashok Sinha said his party would wait for the Governor’s decision as well, but added that any decision taken by him should be honoured by all parties.

The state’s tribal council was formed as per TTAADC Act, 1979 under the provisions of 7th Schedule of the Constitution and was later upgraded with provisions under the 6th Schedule. The council has 30 seats, out of which 28 are elected and rest two are nominated by the Governor.

Earlier in January this year, the then state legislative Assembly unanimously resolved to increase number of seats in the Tripura ADC from 30 to 50 in a bid to elevate the status of the tribal council.

