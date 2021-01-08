Tripura activist found dead on riverside road, police suspect accident

A press statement from Subrata Chakraborty, the assistant inspector general of Tripura Police, said that the local police rushed to the spot on being informed by nearby residents.

A 30-year-old man was found dead in a half-naked state next to his motorcycle on the banks of Kanchancherra river at Kanchanpur sub-division of North Tripura, 170 km away from state capital Agartala, on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Mithun Das of the nearby Daspara area. He had been to Kanchanpur Hospital to visit a patient on Wednesday evening, police said.

A mason by profession, the man was also involved with Kanchanpur Nagarik Suraksha Mancha and Joint Movement Committee (JMC), two local bodies representing the civil society. The latter recently organised protests against the state government’s plan to resettle 5,000 out of 32,000 Bru migrants in the Kanchanpur sub-division. It even declared an indefinite strike in the area on Monday after the government’s final resettlement plan became public. The movement later spread to Kailashahar in adjoining Unakoti district as well as Panisagar, Pecharthal and other parts of the North district.

A press statement from Subrata Chakraborty, the assistant inspector general of Tripura Police, said that the local police rushed to the spot on being informed by nearby residents. A case of unnatural death has been registered and an investigation is underway, he added.

“The deceased person was a mason by profession. An abrasion injury was noticed in the shoulder of the deceased and the body was in half naked condition,” the police statement read.

It further said that preliminary investigation suggests that the place of occurrence was a blind curve on the road on the riverside lined with a bamboo fence.

The press release said it is “not unlikely” that the 30-year-old met with an accident and fell into the bamboo palasiding, resulting in a fatal injury. Investigation is in progress to ascertain the cause of death, the AIG said.

Sushanta Barua, general secretary of Kanchanpur Nagarik Suraksha Mancha and JMC, dismissed the accident theory, saying that he suspected it to be a case of cold-blooded murder. “We had issued a 24-hour deadline to the police to arrest the culprits, which has expired. We shall now decide on our next course of action,” Barua said.

He also warned that the situation could deteriorate if assaults on the local community weren’t probed and justice served.