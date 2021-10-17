Five killed in accidents during Puja days in Tripura

Five people were killed and 13 sustained injuries in separate accidents amid Puja festivities in Tripura, including one person who got crushed beneath a Durga idol during immersion at Lefunga in West Tripura, the police said. Besides, a case of gang rape was registered in Dhalai district’s Salema.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Inspector General (law and order) Arindam Nath said a road accident left two dead in 43 Mile area of Mungiyakami in Khowai district, 40 km from Agartala, on Tuesday when a car travelling from Ambassa in Dhalai district towards Teliamura in Khowai allegedly lost control near a curve and fell into a deep gorge.

“Five persons were reported to have died in four accidents. Among these, one person fell beneath a Durga Puja idol at Lefunga. Two others died when a vehicle rolled down a gorge. Two others were killed in road accidents,” the official said.

According to officials at the police headquarters, 13 persons sustained injuries in road accidents at Champahower in Khowai district. This includes two traffic police personnel, one of whom was hit by a speeding vehicle which tried to flee after violating traffic rules at Teliamura. Three others were injured after a brick-laden truck fell into a ditch at Jogirampara area of Madhupur in West Tripura.

Meanwhile, three persons were arrested in the wake of the gang-rape case registered on Thursday at Salema police station, the IG informed. Further investigation in the case is underway, he said.

The official added that as many as 7,660 police personnel were deployed across the state to maintain law and order and oversee traffic movement during Durga Puja days this year. Besides, eight platoons of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were deployed in areas under eight major police stations to strengthen security measures and ensure that the festive season was peaceful.

As per reports, Durga Puja was celebrated in 2,176 pandals and other locations across Tripura, including 865 pujas organised in urban areas and 1,311 in rural areas. Sensitive places were kept under CCTV surveillance.

Power cuts were reported in different parts of the state – especially at Udaipur in Gomati district – leaving residents in discomfort. Sources in the Met Department attributed the increased sensation of heat to high levels of humidity. Meanwhile, there were also reports of disruption in drinking water supply.

Appealing for religious cooperation and brotherhood, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb met leaders of all religious communities on Bijoya Dashami and exchanged pleasantries.