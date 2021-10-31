Tripura: Abhishek Banerjee’s TMC rally gets HC nod after police cancelled permission

Hours after the Tripura Police cancelled permission to Trinamool Congress to hold a public rally in front of Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan in Agartala, the High Court of Tripura on Saturday gave nod to Abhishek Banerjee’s event.

The court heard the petition of All India Trinamool Congress challenging the government order issued by Sadar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) asking for a change of venue of TMC’s proposed meeting, on Sunday, from Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan to Vivekananda Maidan, citing concerns over the “spread of Covid-19.”

After hearing counsels of the petitioner and the state respondents, the court permitted TMC to hold its rally after it gave an undertaking that it would not assembly more than 500 people. The court asked the police to put ‘nakas’ or check posts at appropriate paces to regulate the flow of supporters.

The TMC has also given its undertaking before the High Court that there would be no gathering at all in other places as mentioned in its letter addressed to the Sadar SDPO on October 29.

Vehicles used for the rally can be parked at the Old Central Jail Ground and Netaji School Ground.