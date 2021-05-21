Tripura: 67-year-old woman contracts black fungus, first case detected in state

A sexagenerian woman in Tripura was diagnosed Friday with black fungus – the first case of this disease in the state amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The patient, a 67-year-old woman, was hospitalized at the ILS Hospitals.

Speaking to reporters this evening, Law Minister and Cabinet spokesperson Ratan Lal Nath said the state government has included mucormycosis or black fungus as a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1987.

Nath said his government is working to combat Covid-19 pandemic through augmented bed capacity, oxygen-supported beds and other kinds of support system.

He also said if diabetes patients, cancer patients or those with HIV positive get Covid-19, they stand a higher risk of contracting the black fungus infection.

According to health department reports, 863 new Covid positive cases were diagnosed and two deaths reported in last 24 hours with a fresh daily positivity rate of 7.55 percent.

Black fungus is usually found in individuals whose immune systems have been compromised. It involves marks between eyeballs and nose. It affects the brain, lungs, induces blood vomiting etc.