Tripura: 60-year-old charged under POCSO Act for molesting two children

As per the NCRB (National Crime Records Bureau) 2018 report, the Chandigarh POSCO court disposed of trials of 12 cases in one to three months, while 20 POCSO cases were disposed of in three to six months. (Representational Image)

A man in his sixties was charged with sexually abusing two minors, officials in Agartala said. A complaint was lodged at a police station in the Tripura capital on Thursday in connection with the molesting of two girls, aged four and seven.

Speaking to reporters, an Officer in-Charge Friday said the accused is a neighbour of the children. He purportedly abused them at their home when their parents were away for work on August 28.

He was charged under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 8 of the POCSO Act. Five cases of rape of minors were registered in different parts of Tripura in August.

