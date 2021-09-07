Tripura: 4 arrested for clashes between BJP, CPI(M) workers ahead of Manik Sarkar’s rally

Four persons were arrested Tuesday in connection with the purported clashes between BJP and CPI(M) supporters ahead of Opposition leader Manik Sarkar’s rally held Monday at Dhanpur and Bashpukur villages of Tripura’s Sepahijala district, 50 km from Agartala.

However, CPI(M) in a press statement Tuesday evening said three of the arrested are its party workers and were arrested “illegally”.

Speaking to reporters, the Sonamura Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) said, “Four persons were arrested for the clash. They are in judicial custody till September 10.” The arrested includes one held in a suo motu case booked by the police as the latter sustained assaults and their uniforms were torn.

The clash left a BJP activist injured and a local office of the party damaged, allegedly by CPI(M) supporters, in Dhanpur. The second clash took place at Bashpukur village where a few others were injured.

Incidentally, Dhanpur happens to be Manik Sarkar’s home turf, a constituency from where Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhowmik had unsuccessfully contested in the 2018 assembly election. She was inducted in the Modi cabinet as a minister of state last month.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) office secretary Haripada Das said Police didn’t take any action on BJP activists for their purported role in the attack on Manik Sarkar’s rally, instead, visited different Left leaders’ residences at night and arrested three Left supporters since last evening.

The communist party has also claimed these arrests were based on “false cases” and demanded to release all the arrested.

In a separate incident later Monday night, CPI(M) leader Subhash Deb allegedly faced attacks at his house at Bhabanipur village in Sonamura and sustained severe head trauma and injuries on his hands and waist.

While the party accused BJP activists of being involved in the incident, leaders of the saffron party denied having any role.

“CPI(M) attacked our supporters and left many injured. Violence and terror are Left political tactics. They are blaming us since they have to save their face. We had no role in any attack,” BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said.

The police haven’t received any complaint on the incident so far but said the assaulted leader was rescued and hospitalised. Deb is now being treated at Govind Ballabh Panth (GBP) Hospital.