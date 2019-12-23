Tripura: 29-year-old man lynched on suspicion of cattle theft

Two complaints were registered with the local police station — one for the assault and one for cattle theft — and authorities are looking into both, police officers said. Two complaints were registered with the local police station — one for the assault and one for cattle theft — and authorities are looking into both, police officers said.

A 29-year old man suspected of stealing cows in Tripura’s Sipahijala district died after he was allegedly thrashed by an irate mob on Sunday.

Two complaints were registered with the local police station — one for the assault and one for cattle theft — and authorities are looking into both, police officers said.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Sonamura Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Souvik Dey said Matin Miah was apprehended by some villagers in Gorurband area of Sonamura, 50 km from Agartala, in the wee hours of Sunday.

“Matin was caught with two cows by a mob of angry villagers, who then assualted him. He was admitted at Melaghar Sub-Divisional Hospital, where he died on Sunday,” the officer said.

Dey also said Matin’s father, Shafique Miah (60), lodged a complaint at Sonamura police station against two persons who had allegedly thrashed his son for ‘murdering’ him. A second FIR was lodged by one Tapan Bhowmik about cattle theft from his house.

According to the police, Matin had a history of cattle lifting.

Earlier in September this year, a man was lynched by a mob at Kumarghat village of North Tripura district, after he was caught in possession of “stolen things”.

A suspected cattle lifter was lynched at Raishyabari, a bordering village of Tripura’s Dhalai district, in July.

An Uttar Pradesh-based garment hawker was lynched inside a camp of Tripura State Rifles (TSR) — the state’s counter-insurgency force — at Murabari in West Tripura in June last year, where he had sought refuge from an irate mob. The mob violence was triggered by a child-lifter scare after an 11-year-old child was murdered in the area.

Two more persons fell victims to lynching at Bishalgarh in Sipahijala district and Sabroom in South Tripura on the same day, including a teacher engaged by the government to campaign against rumour-mongering.

Later in 2018, Tripura’s ruling BJP-IPFT government started implementing the ‘Tripura Lynching/Violence/Mob Violence Compensation Scheme, 2018’ to assist victims.This came in the wake of a Supreme Court order of July 2018, which directed all state governments to frame rules for implementing the scheme within a month.

According to the rules, the state is to pay Rs 4 lakh to families of people who die in mob violence, Rs 2 lakh to those crippled with 80 per cent injuries, Rs 1 lakh in case of 40-80 per cent injuries, Rs 95,000 for those who sustain damage to their ‘pucca’ houses or shops, and Rs 50,000 for damages to ‘kutchha’ houses or shops etc.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd