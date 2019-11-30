Tripura: 28-year-old dies while trying to take selfie at Lake Dumbur

Dumbur Lake is spread over a 42 square km area, which used to be sprawling habitations. (Source: tripuratourism.gov.in) Dumbur Lake is spread over a 42 square km area, which used to be sprawling habitations. (Source: tripuratourism.gov.in)

A 28-year-old youth died after he fell a dead drop of 50 metres from the spillway of Lake Dumbur in Gomati district, 70 km from Agartala, while trying to click selfies on a risky foothold. The spillway drains excess water from the lake from time to time and has a very strong flow.

Amarpur Sub-Divisional Police Officer Snehashish Deb told Indianexpress.com that Rajesh Bhattacharya from Agartala went to visit his relatives at Natunbazaar in Gomati district on Friday when the incident occurred.

“He went to visit his relatives at Natunbazaar. He went out with his brother-in-law Rupak Das to Dumbur Lake. The duo decided to click selfies, perching themselves on the slippery spillway. Rupak lost his foothold and slipped. He hit the hard rocks 50 metres below and died,” the officer informed.

Though the spillway is off limits to tourists, many eager people risk their lives for clicking selfies there.

Rupak Das, who had accompanied Rajesh, had asked people from the nearby Karaicherra village to try and rescue him. They recovered Rupak’s body from the waters of River Raima. He was declared brought-dead at Natunbazaar Primary Health Centre.

Dumbur Lake is spread over a 42 square km area, which used to be sprawling habitations. In 1976, Gumti hydro-electric power project was commissioned by locking water from River Raima and Sarma in an artificial confluence, forming a reservoir which came to called as Lake Dumbur. Nearly 27,000 indigenous persons were estimated to have been displaced by the project due to flooding of nearby villages.

Dumbur project was commissioned with an installed capacity of 10 MW, but over the years, less water in the lake has led to low power output. With frequent dry spells, the project remains non-functional for nearly half the year; during the rest, it produces not more than half the installed capacity.

