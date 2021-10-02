Tripura: 207 arrested for crimes against women in 10 months since Sept 2020

In 10 months since September 2020, Tripura Police arrested a total of 207 persons accused of different crimes against women, said a government report.

A total of 240 cases of crimes against women were lodged, including 128 rape cases, 111 molestation and one rape and murder at different police stations, as per the Home Department report.

The police also rescued 108 minor girls of the total of 111 missing girls and another 536 of 586 missing housewives within the same period.

Tripura secured the second position in the Northeast Region crime against women-related cases — murder, attempt to murder, road mishaps, medical negligence — last year, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) 2020 data.

In case of abductions, Tripura ranked second in the Northeast region, the report claimed.

Besides, a total of 781 cases of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances under (NDPS) Act were lodged in three years since 2019 and police arrested 147 persons for their involvement in these cases.

“Of the total 16,719 cases related to different crimes in three years, 6,078 were lodged in 2018, another 5,988 cases in 2019 and 4,653 cases in 2020,” Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said during the recently-concluded Assembly session in September.