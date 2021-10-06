Tripura: Targeting 2023, TMC forms steering committee headed by Subal Bhowmik

Two months after Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee announced that his party would come to power in Tripura after the 2023 assembly polls, the Bengal-based political party on Wednesday announced its steering committee and youth committee for Tripura.

A press release issued today said, “The All India Trinamool Congress under the inspiration and guidance of Hon’ble Chairperson Smt. Mamata Banerjee is pleased to announce the Tripura Trinamool Congress State Steering Committee and the State Youth Committee. We wish the very best to all the appointees for their future endeavours”.

The state steering committee is headed by former MLA Subal Bhowmik as the convener. Bhowmik has changed political parties seven times till now and used to be BJP’s state vice-president till the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when he shifted to Congress and contested. He lost to BJP contestant Pratima Bhowmik, who is now a minister of state in the Union council.

Bhowmik joined TMC on July 29 this year from Congress.

The steering committee has got former Congress MP Sushmita Dev from Assam, who recently joined Trinamool Congress and was named a Rajya Sabha MP from the party, former minister Prakash Das, former Chief Minister Sachindra Lal Singh’s son Ashish Lal Singh, Krishnadhan Nath, Dr. Debabrata Deb Ray, Abdul Basit Khan, Tridib Dutta, Sampa Das, Kalpa Mohan Tripura, Maman Khan, Nilkanta Sinha, Sharmistha Deb Sarkar, Rabi Choudhury, Shibani Sengupta, Idris Mia, Anjan Chakraborty, Anita Das and Malin Jamatia.

Former All India Congress Committee (AICC) member Baptu Chakraborty, who recently moved to TMC, was named the state youth convener with a team of 10 others under him.

However, the party hasn’t announced any face for the next election or doesn’t have organisational committees in the districts or sub-divisions.

The recent swell in TMC’s rank and file in Tripura began after the party’s win in the West Bengal assembly elections this year. The party’s general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who visited Tripura a few times in July and August, came under political attacks, after which he alleged degeneration of law and order under BJP rule.

TMC had three previous attempts to expand the party in Tripura, starting with former chief minister Sudhir Ranjan Majumder who launched TMC’s state unit in 1999. Six Congress MLAs shifted camps and joined Trinamool Congress in 2016, only to move to BJP a year later.