Tripura: 19 Rohingyas detained, released after verification

Over a dozen Rohingya people were detained on Tuesday from Ashabari village adjoining Indo-Bangla international border in Sepahijala district. “BSF and Tripura Police launched a joint operation based on tip-off information and conducted a raid at a house in Ashabari village where the Rogingyas were detained, Officer-in-charge of Kalamchowra police station Rajib Saha said.

Advertising

The refugees, which included six men, four women and nine children, were later released after they produced refugee cards issued by the United National High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

“UNHCR refugee cards were recovered from their possession. The cards were issued from a UNHCR office in Haryana. They were released after the cards were authenticated”, he said.

The official added that the Rohingya persons said they would return to Haryana from Tripura shortly. BSF Deputy Inspector General C.L. Belwa said the operation was held by BSF jointly with the police. However, the detainees were put under police custody soon after.

Advertising

BSF arrested 31 Rohingya persons from no man’s land between Indian and Bangladesh borders in West Tripura on January 18 this year after they spent four days under bare sky, stuck between border guards of both countries.