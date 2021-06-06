Tripura: 154 lives lost in second wave of Covid-19, most unvaccinated

The second wave of Covid-19 pandemic has claimed 154 lives including 49 women and one child in Tripura, a health experts’ panel has reported. Out of the 53,000 plus Covid-19 patients in the state, more than 20,000 were recorded this year during the second surge.

According to an audit report by the health experts’ panel, 142 of the 154 deaths took place at Covid care centres. Others died at their homes during isolation period.

The report also found that 129 of them had not taken the vaccine against Covid-19. While 16 had taken the first jab of the vaccine against Covid, only nine were administered with the second dose.

The experts further claimed that most of them hadn’t undergone Covid-19 test on due time and 63 had comorbid diseases.

West district recorded the highest toll with 96 deaths. Sepahijala recorded 20 deaths followed by 14 in Unakoti, 7 in Dhalai, 6 in Khowai and Gomati each, 3 in South and 2 in North.

“Over three lakh samples were tested from April 1 to June 3. Over 20,000 were found Covid-19 positive and 147 patients died during this period. Infection rate was 5.57 percent”, said Tripura nodal officer Dr. Deep Kumar Debbarma.

Head of Microbiology Department at Agartala Government Medical College, Dr. Tapan Majumder said that late Covid-19 diagnosis and irregular oxygen level check were the main reasons behind the deaths. The death rate has been found higher among the younger persons this year, he added.

“It is very difficult to save patients when they come to hospital in critical condition especially when their oxygen levels are below 60 percent. Most of the people don’t undergo Covid-19 test,” said Dr. Majumder.

After observing severe shortage of Covid-19 vaccines in few districts, the High Court had recently asked the state to look into proper measures for distribution of vaccines.