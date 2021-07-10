Tripura: 138 of 151 samples sent for genome sequencing test positive for Delta Plus

At least 138 of the 151 Covid-19 samples sent by Tripura for genome sequencing have tested positive for the Delta Plus variant, State Health Surveillance Officer Dr Deep Kumar Debbarma said. Tripura, thus, is the first state in the northeast to have recorded a case of the Delta Plus variant.

Addressing reporters on Friday evening, Debbarma said the samples were sent to a laboratory at Kalyani, West Bengal, for the virological test. “Delta Plus variant was found in 138 of the 151 samples. 10 others tested positive for the Delta variant while three cases of alpha variant were found,” Debbarma added.

The state government has thus announced a total weekend curfew in 13 urban local bodies, in addition to the ongoing partial day and night curfew, to curb the spread of the disease. The new Covid restrictions will come into force from 12 pm on Saturday and will remain till 6 am on Monday. The ongoing partial day and night curfew was also extended till July 17.

Among the eight districts of the state, West Tripura has recorded 115 of the Delta Plus cases, followed by eight in Sepahijala, five in Gomati, four in Unakoti, two each in South Tripura and North Tripura and one each in Khowai and Dhalai districts.

Tripura health services director Dr Subhashish Debbarma urged people to follow Covid-related guidelines and said the Delta Plus variant was much more infectious than the Delta variant, and can infect the lungs at a much faster rate.

To date, Tripura has recorded 69,550 Covid-19 cases with an overall positivity rate of 5.15 per cent. Currently, the state has a daily positivity rate of 6.62 per cent.