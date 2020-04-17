Tripura: 13-year-old found charred near tea garden; police suspect suicide 

The police have recovered her body and dispatched it for post-mortem examination (Representational Image) The police have recovered her body and dispatched it for post-mortem examination (Representational Image)

A 13-year old girl was found dead, her body completely charred, near a tea garden in West Tripura district Friday morning. Her death comes a month after another 22-year-old girl was found dead in a similar condition in Rangacherra in Sidhai Mohanpur, 25 km from Agartala.

The police have recovered her body and dispatched it for post-mortem examination.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, New Capital Complex Sub-Divisional Police Officer Priya Madhuri Majumder said the victim was identified as a student of Class VII. Her body was recovered with 85 per cent burn wounds, which had traces of kerosene.

“We recovered her body some 100 meters away from her house. Her father informed us that he could find her at home and searched for her at 7 AM this morning. The body was found in his tea garden,” the official said.

Asked about probable cause of death, the SDPO said preliminary investigation suggests it might have been a case of suicide.

“The deceased’s family is clueless about the incident. There is no indication of a prior love affair or associated crisis. There was no sign or symptom of sexual assault either. We have sent the body for post-mortem examination to ascertain any possibility of torture or assault,” SDPO Majumder informed.

