Tripura: 13 injured in ethnic clash in village near Mizoram border

Tension has gripped Tripura’s Damcherra village after 13 people were injured in a clash between two ethnic communities over a piece of land, said police on Tuesday.

The land is near Kaskao Bru relief camp, a few kilometres from the Tripura-Mizoram border. According to the police, the clash erupted between the Halam and Bru communities on Monday evening. The issue had been simmering since the past two weeks.

Among those injured, two have been admitted at Dharmanagar hospital with serious head injuries.

“Total 13 people were injured, of which seven are Brus. Section 144 has been imposed in the area for an indefinite period. A suo motu case was lodged at Damcherra police station. We have not arrested anyone so far,” said North district superintendent of police Bhanupada Chakraborty.

Opposition CPM has demanded restoration of normalcy and peace in the area, while BJP smelled “conspiracy” behind the incident. “We believe police will look into the matter properly,” said BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee.

After two decades, over 32,000 Brus from Mizoram were permitted permanent resettlement in Tripura following a quadripartite agreement between the central government, both Tripura and Mizoram governments and Bru leaders in January last year. As per the agreement, the Centre will provide a package of Rs. 600 crore for their resettlement.

Since the announcement, some social organisations have protested several times against the resettlement of the Brus.