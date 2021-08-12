Tripura: Trinamool activist, 1 other held over BJP-TMC clash

Two persons, including a Trinamool Congress activist, were Thursday arrested over a clash between BJP and TMC supporters in Ambassa on August 7. The two have been sent to four days of judicial custody.

Police said a team of Ambassa police came to Amtali in West District last night and raided the houses of TMC activist Amal Bhowmik and Surajit Sutradhar, a driver of TMC leader Debangshu Bhattacharya.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen arrived in Agartala on Thursday and met family members of the two arrested persons. “These arrests were made during absence of local police and without showing any cause. The arrests were politically motivated. We can see police raj is prevailing here, not law and order,” he alleged.

Amtali sub divisional police officer Anirban Das, however, said the Ambassa police informed them about their arrival and a police constable went with them during the raid.

On August 7, two TMC leaders, including Sudip Raha and Jaya Datta, sustained injuries in an attack on their vehicle allegedly by BJP workers. Protesting against the attack, the TMC blocked the national highway, but withdrew after police fired tear gas shells. While returning from there, they were stopped in Khowai district for the night as police suspected deterioration of law and order.

On the next day, 14 TMC leaders and activists were arrested for allegedly violating Covid-19 curfew norms and two other charges, and later granted bail. The day after the arrest, TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and some others flew to the state to meet their arrested leaders. Forty eight hours later, they were booked for allegedly misbehaving with the police.