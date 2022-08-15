Tricolour reflects aspiration of people: Tripura CM Saha at I-Day programme

Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha unfurled the Tricolour at the Assam Rifles ground in Agartala Monday. Thereafter, he inspected the Guard of Honour by security personnel from Tripura State Rifles (TSR), Tripura Police, other paramilitary forces, and NCC cadets, among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Saha said: “The Tricolour reflects the aspiration and inspiration of the people. It is a symbol of national pride. ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement was observed in every household to promote nationalism and citizen awareness.” The Tripura chief minister added that the people of the state have fulfilled his government’s target of hoisting the National Flag in every household.

Talking about the priorities of his government, the CM said holistic economic development, creation of income source, making people self-reliant and turning Tripura into a model state by the successful implementation of various schemes were the key goals of his administration.

Saha said Tripura was at the forefront in implementing Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). He further said the government was filling up vacant posts, and providing benefits to farmers under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, among others.

The chief minister also said the state has achieved success in exporting queen pineapples to Dubai, Qatar and in increasing the income of farmers and those associated with pisciculture. Saha added that Tripura has made significant progress in milk, egg and meat production.

He claimed the state government has succeeded in promoting industries through the Tripura Industries Facilitation Act, 2018, and said the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Sabroom has opened new avenues of international export and import, leveraging the state’s proximity to the Chittagong Port in Bangladesh.

Saha said Swadesh Darshan and Prasad schemes have been adopted to promote tourism.

The chief minister also said his government was committed to promote gender equality and the Tripura State Policy for Empowerment of Women, 2022, was an important step in that direction.

Saha announced that the state government would invest Rs 500 crore in Vidyajyoti schools over the next 5 years.

Earlier in the day, the CM hoisted the National Flag at his official residence as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

The Opposition Congress hoisted the Tricolour at the Pradesh Congress Bhawan in Agartala Monday morning. The National Flag was hoisted in front of the offices of the BJP, Trinamool Congress and the Left parties as well.