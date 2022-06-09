Tribal Affairs Minister, BJP state vice-prez face ire of protesters in West Tripura, MP Tripura holds TIPRA Motha chief responsible

Hours after Tribal Affairs Minister of Tripura Rampada Jamatia and BJP state vice-president Patal Kanya Jamatia came under attack at Jampuijala tri-junction in Tripura’s west district Thursday, Lok Sabha MP and senior BJP leader Rebati Tripura accused Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, chief of Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA or TIPRA Motha) that is ruling Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), of trying to incite ethnic riots for political ends and said complaints would be filed against anyone who violates law and order.

Tripura told reporters at the BJP state headquarters in Agartala that Pradyot Kishore is acting aggressively and prodding his supporters towards violence. He said the TIPRA chairman is responsible for the attack on Rampada Jamatia and Patal Kanya Jamatia Thursday, and accused the royal scion of fomenting ethnic riots between tribals and non-tribals and different tribal sects.

The MP who represents Tripura East, however, denied making any threats on Pradyot Kishore and said, “Over the past few days TIPRA is creating unrest in different parts of the state. I heard a voice clip on social media where Pradyot Kishore was saying that I had threatened to put him under house arrest in the royal palace. This is totally baseless. I haven’t said any such thing anywhere.”

Earlier in the day, the minister and BJP leader were en route to Takarjala where they allegedly came under attack from TIPRA Motha supporters. Patal Kanya’s vehicle was damaged while a security officer was injured. No case has been filed till reports last came in.

BJP sources said the issue was informed to Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha and the Director General of Police (DGP).

A senior police officer told IE.com that a group of people, mostly women, blocked the road and raised slogans against Patal Kanya Jamatia at Champaknagar-Jampuijala-Briddhibazaar tri-junction and attacked the vehicles in which Patal Kanya Jamatia and Minister Rampada Jamatia were travelling when their motorcade reached the spot around 3 pm. “Two vehicles were damaged in the process and two people were injured. The leaders were shifted to a Tripura State Rifles (TSR) camp nearby for some time and the mob was dispersed,” the officer said, adding that a case would be registered on the incident.

The incident came two days after a purported attack on Tripura’s motorcade at Taidu Bazaar, South Tripura district, allegedly by TIPRA Motha supporters. The protesters raised slogans of ‘Patal Kanya Go Back’, though Patal Kanya Jamatia was not present at the spot. The MP’s security officers had thwarted escalation of the situation.

A group of people later tried to protest against Patal Kanya Jamatia for allegedly taking money from them for fighting a legal case against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) but later joined BJP, which brought the legislation in the first place. The police dispersed the mob in which several protesters, including women were injured.

A series of exchange of barbs between the MP and TIPRA supremo Pradyot Kishore ensued in the past 48 hours, where the former allegedly said the royal scion was inciting violence in the hills and would be kept under house arrest inside the royal palace.

MP Tripura criticised Pradyot Kishore’s politics and said TIPRA Motha is trying to spread unrest to stop BJP’s expanding support base in tribal areas. He said the tribal council administration under TIPRA Motha’s watch is a complete failure and is not doing any work.

Alleging TIPRA Motha has no control on the ADC administration and the party rank and file, Tripura said TIPRA is desperately trying to stop BJP and is resorting to violence to terrorise people.

Reacting to the allegations, Pradyot Kishore said in the evening that people are angry against one individual who had collected lakhs of money under the pretext of fighting legal battle for NRC which soon fell silent. He also said he spoke to Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha and informed him that elements in BJP are confused whether they want to destroy TIPRA Motha or they want to help CPIM to revive.

“There is anger against one individual and the person is trying to make it a problem of the party. The BJP needs to make up its mind if they want to fight with everyone or talk to people who may not necessarily be against them,” Pradyot said in an oblique reference to Patal Kanya Jamatia.

Once a leader of Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) leader, Patal Kanya Jamatia later floated own party Tripura Peoples Front (TPF) in June, 2014. She filed petitions with the Supreme Court over alleged largescale illegal immigration from Bangladesh into Tripura and sought the apex court’s intervention to identify anyone who came to Tripura after July, 1948, treat them as illegal immigrants and deport them. Her cutoff demand for Indian nationality predates the Indira-Mujib Pact and even Assam model of NRC revision.

She joined BJP in March this year and called former chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb the “first honest CM of Tripura”, whom she had earlier termed “illegal immigrant”.