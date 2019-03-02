To boost livelihoods, tourism around Rudrasagar Lake: 2,000 ducklings to be distributed to villagers in Tripura

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday distributed 2,000 ducklings among 100 families for releasing them in Rudrasagar Lake of Sepahijala district, 65 Km from here, as part of government’s plan to popularise Neermahal, a palace located in the middle of a lake.Speaking at the duckling distribution event today, CM Deb said the birds are of a special breeed and were brought from Bangalore.

He explained that the ducks would lay more eggs, adding to the livelihood of the rearers. Deb added that more ducklings would be distributed soon.

Popularly known as Tripura’s ‘Lake Palace’, Neermahal was commissioned by Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur in 1930. The King commissioned the British Martin and Burn Company to build a summer resort for him. His lake palace was ready for him nine years later. Located at Melaghar in Sepahijala district, 53 Km from Agartala, this palace at the heart of Lake Rudrasagar has been a tourist hotspot for decades.