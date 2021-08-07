TMC youth leaders injured in clash with BJP in Tripura

Speaking to reporters, police said two persons came under attack by unidentified miscreants at Ambassa and their vehicles sustained damages from the attack.

Trinamool Congress youth leaders Sudip Raha and Jaya Dutta, both from West Bengal, who are now camping in Tripura for organisational activities, were injured Saturday in a clash with ruling BJP supporters at Ambassa in Dhalai district, 90km from here.

Speaking on the issue, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Debangshu Bhattacharya, who was accompanying Raha and Dutta when the incident took place, said they were attacked by BJP-supported miscreants while they were enroute Dharmanagar in North Tripura district.

While claiming that the attack was a symbol of “desperation” within BJP sensing a defeat in the 2023 assembly elections, Debangshu said lethal weapons were used in the assault along with sticks and stones.

The incident escalated as supporters of both the political parties staged a road blockade on National Highway 8 500 metres apart. After the situation turned unruly, police used tear gas shells to disperse the mob.

TMC supporters led by former MLA Subal Bhowmik also staged a road blockade Saturday at Dharmanagar in protest against an alleged attack on TMC’s party office by BJP supporters.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, who was returning from an official programme at Dharmanagar, was supposed to pass through the area in some time and had to eventually change his route as the protesters refused to budge.

Bhowmik was later arrested along with other TMC supporters.

Reacting to the police action on them, Bhowmik said in the evening, “We were protesting against the damage caused on our party office by BJP-backed goons but we were treated like miscreants. This is very unfortunate.”

Reacting to the allegations, BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said his party workers didn’t attack Trinamool supporters at Ambassa, nor did they attack any party office.

“Trinamool Congress isn’t even a political threat to us. They have no strength to win even a panchayat seat here. We aren’t worried about TMC in Tripura,” Bhattacharya said.

TMC, which started its Tripura chapter for the first time in 1999 with the party’s Chief Minister, Sudhir Ranjan Majumder, has seen some swell in the rank and file since Mamata Banerjee’s victory in the West Bengal elections.

The party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee announced at Agartala last week that his party will make Tripura their “birds eye target” for the 2023 assembly polls.