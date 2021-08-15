TMC MP Dola Sen alleges attack by BJP supporters in Tripura, police register suo motu case 

The Trinamool Congress on Sunday alleged that few of the party workers and two parliamentarians – Dola Sen and Aparupa Poddar – were purportedly attacked by BJP supporters at Sabroom in the South District.

TMC leaders said a group of BJP activists attacked them at Thaibung village in Sabroom, 90 km from here, where they went to hoist the national flag at their party office in connection to Independence Day celebrations. The team was again attacked at Nandigram, few kilometres from Thaibung, they said.

Speaking to reporters this evening, Dola Sen said that “police played the role of mute spectators” when they were attacked.

“We were astonished to find 7-8 police personnel followed by 10-12 unknown bike riders as we moved out of Thaibung village. They attacked our vehicle with bricks and stones. Three of our persons suffered injuries on their head. The entire thing happened in front of police, but they played the role of mute spectators,” Sen said.

“Two of our women MPs Dola Sen and Aparupa Poddar were injured among few others,” TMC leader Abir Ranjan Biswas said.

Tripura police has registered a suo motu case in this regard.

“The incident happened at Thaibung, as per our knowledge. We don’t know how many people have been injured. We have registered a suo motu case and started investigation,” said Dulal Datta, officer in-charge of Sabroom police station.

“We heard that their vehicle was attacked in Sabroom. There was no incident of attack here amidst police security,” said Belonia sub divisional police officer Soumya Debbarma.

After returning to Agartala in the evening, both Sen and Poddar left the state.

“We want to know why police haven’t made any arrests. The state has lawlessness situation,” said MP Kakali Ghosh Dastidar after holding a protest in Agartala in the evening.

Meanwhile, BJP denied the allegations and said that there was no need for them to attack members of TMC.

“The TMC has a secret pact with CPM. We think the attack was plotted by them. Let police investigate the matter and unearth the truth,” BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said.

The CPM had earlier denied having any pact with the TMC saying that they are very much in the field to protest against BJP on their own.

TMC has announced that after Bengal, it has its eyes fixed on the northeastern state to form their second government in the coming 2023 Assembly polls.