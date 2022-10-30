scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 30, 2022

Tripura: TMC announces mega rally to protest ‘increase’ in crimes against women

The conviction rate for crimes against women is abysmally low in the state, TMC Tripura joint in-charge Rajib Banerjee and Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev said.

Talking about the forthcoming Assembly elections in Tripura, TMC's Rajib Banerjee said his party would start a door-to-door campaign in all 60 Assembly constituencies of the state from November 1. (File)

The Tripura unit of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Sunday said it will hold a mega rally in Agartala on November 14.

Speaking at a press conference in the state capital, TMC Tripura joint in-charge Rajib Banerjee said: “The law and order situation has dramatically deteriorated in Tripura. There have been over 2,000 incidents of crime against women in the last 2.5 years. These include 381 cases of rape. The administration is silent while crimes against women and minors are increasing. In such a situation, the TMC cannot remain silent.”

Banerjee and Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev — both of whom are joint in-charges of the party in Tripura after erstwhile president Subal Bhowmik was dropped earlier this month — said the conviction rate for crimes against women is abysmally low in the state.

Talking about the forthcoming Assembly elections in Tripura, Banerjee said his party would start a door-to-door campaign in all 60 Assembly constituencies of the state from November 1 with the slogan ‘Egiye Bangla, Ebar Egobe Tripura’ (Bengal is ahead, now Tripura will go ahead).

Dev said the BJP made lofty promises in its ‘Vision Document’ before the 2018 polls but failed to implement nearly 90 per cent of the promises.

Attacking the state government, she said: “Four gang rapes occurred in the last nine days, two youths survived bullet wounds in front of a restaurant. Is this sushashon (good governance) ?”

First published on: 30-10-2022 at 10:20:23 pm
