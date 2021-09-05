TMC leader Panna Deb arrested in Tripura on charges of abetting suicide of niece

Trinamool Congress leader and former municipal councillor Panna Deb was arrested from her Agartala home Sunday for allegedly abetting the suicide of her niece.

Deb’s niece Rajasree (35) was found dead on Friday at the joint family’s residence in Indranagar. The deceased was reportedly physically as well as mentally challenged and was under the care of her paternal aunt Panna Deb.

Speaking to reporters, East Agartala Women Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Paromita Saha said, “We have arrested Panna Deb based on a suicide note in which she was named.”

Assistant Public Prosecutor Bidyut Sutradhar told indianexpress.com that Judicial Magistrate Aparajita Sinha has remanded the accused in police custody for two days.

Rajasree’s family has, however, said the woman was mentally challenged and that they have no complaint against the TMC leader.

Panna Deb had recently joined the TMC after being associated with the Congress for nearly three decades.

Reacting to the issue, TMC leader Subal Bhowmik told indianexpress.com that he believed the charges against Deb were “baseless”, “manufactured” and “politically motivated”. “Panna has always been a fighter. We suspect that she has been targeted in this case. We believe she has been falsely implicated due to her political stand,” Bhowmik said, adding that the party would opt for legal recourse on the matter.