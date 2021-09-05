scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, September 05, 2021
Must Read

TMC leader Panna Deb arrested in Tripura on charges of abetting suicide of niece

The deceased woman’s family has, however, said that she was mentally challenged and that they have no complaint against the TMC leader

Written by Debraj Deb | Agartala |
Updated: September 5, 2021 8:05:40 pm
Deb’s niece Rajasree (35) was found dead on Friday at the joint family’s residence in Indranagar. (Representational)

Trinamool Congress leader and former municipal councillor Panna Deb was arrested from her Agartala home Sunday for allegedly abetting the suicide of her niece.

Deb’s niece Rajasree (35) was found dead on Friday at the joint family’s residence in Indranagar. The deceased was reportedly physically as well as mentally challenged and was under the care of her paternal aunt Panna Deb.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Speaking to reporters, East Agartala Women Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Paromita Saha said, “We have arrested Panna Deb based on a suicide note in which she was named.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Assistant Public Prosecutor Bidyut Sutradhar told indianexpress.com that Judicial Magistrate Aparajita Sinha has remanded the accused in police custody for two days.

Rajasree’s family has, however, said the woman was mentally challenged and that they have no complaint against the TMC leader.

Panna Deb had recently joined the TMC after being associated with the Congress for nearly three decades.

Reacting to the issue, TMC leader Subal Bhowmik told indianexpress.com that he believed the charges against Deb were “baseless”, “manufactured” and “politically motivated”. “Panna has always been a fighter. We suspect that she has been targeted in this case. We believe she has been falsely implicated due to her political stand,” Bhowmik said, adding that the party would opt for legal recourse on the matter.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 05: Latest News

Advertisement