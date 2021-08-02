TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee alleges his vehicle was attacked in Tripura

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has alleged that his vehicle was attacked in Tripura on Monday. Banerjee had landed at the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in the morning and was reportedly on his way to Tripurasundari Temple in Gomati district when the alleged attack took place.

Sharing a video of the purported incident in which people standing by the roadside holding BJP flags are seen hitting his moving car with sticks, Banerjee tweeted, “Democracy in Tripura under BJP rule! Well done Biplab Kumar Deb for taking the state to new heights.”

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Tripura Trinamool Congress leader Ashish Lal Singh alleged that attacks were also carried out on TMC leaders at Airport Road when the party workers were putting up posters and hoardings to welcome Abhishek Banerjee.

Democracy in Tripura under @BJP4India rule! Well done @BjpBiplab for taking the state to new heights. pic.twitter.com/3LoOE28CpW — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) August 2, 2021

Many TMC posters and hoardings were found torn in different parts of the state later.

Taking to Twitter, Trinamool Congress’s state unit wrote, “Hocking display of absolute hooliganism by the @BJP4Tripura government! When it comes to BJP, ruthlessness and DISRESPECT FOR DEMOCRACY seems to be running the show. You can keep trying but you cannot erase us from the hearts of the people of #Tripura! Shameful attempt”.

Officials on duty at the state police headquarters, however, said that they have no information on any attack on Trinamool Congress leaders.

Abhishek Banerjee’s visit to Tripura comes days after Tripura Police booked 23 members of poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) during a visit to conduct a survey in the state.

Following the incident, West Bengal ministers Bratya Basu, Moloy Ghatak and TMC MPs Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Derek O’Brien, who had visited Tripura earlier, alleged democracy was being trampled upon by the BJP in the state.

While commenting on Banerjee’s allegation on Monday, BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya told the Indianexpress.com, “Our party workers staged protests against the political violence in Bengal. They didn’t attack anyone. The protests were carried out in a democratic manner.”