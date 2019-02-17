Tipura: 24 BSF school children leave for ‘friendship visit’ to Bangladesh

Twenty-four Border Security Force (BSF) children left for a five-day ‘Friendship Visit’ to neighbouring Bangladesh through Akhaura International Check Post (ICP) in Agartala Sunday. The team comprising of 14 boys and 10 girls are representing three different BSF frontiers – Guwahati, Mizoram and Cachar-Tripura.

Advertising

“This visit of BSF children to Bangladesh was a part of confidence-building measures agreed upon between Director General of BSF and Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB). The border guarding forces of both countries have been conducting such visits on regular basis every year on reciprocal terms,” BSF Deputy Inspector General CL Belwa said in a statement.

The children’s five-day visit to Bangladesh would involve both road and air journey from Akhaura ICP to Sylhet district. They would be exposed to excursion and hiking in rocky and plateau areas of Jaflong in Sylhet district apart from a visit to Ratargul forest area where they would encounter mangrove forests and marshy lands.

After visiting places of attraction at Srimangal and Sylhet, the entourage would take onward journey to Dhaka to visit historical places like the National Museum, National Martyrs’ Monument, Gazipur Safari Park, BCDM Ranjendrapur and Dhaka Cantonment area.

The children would return to their respective locations on February 21 through Akhaura ICP.

Advertising

“Both BSF and BGB hope that programmes like visit of school children to Bangladesh and India will not only acquaint their children with rich social and cultural heritage of both the countries, but it will also go a long way in strengthening the ties and friendly relationship between the two border guarding forces,” DIG Belwa said.