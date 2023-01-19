TIPRA Motha supporter killed in Tripura, police say money dispute likely reason

A worker of the Tripura ADC’s ruling TIPRA Motha party was killed by “unknown miscreants” on Wednesday evening at Bamancherra in Dhalai district, but police said there was no political angle

Pranajit Namasudra, 44, was stopped by a few unidentified miscreants at Bamancherra on his way back home, dragged out of his four-wheeler and assaulted, police said. A local police team reached the spot soon after and rushed him to a private hospital nearby, from where he was referred to the district hospital. He was declared ‘brought dead’.

While no political reason was known for the attack, Assistant Inspector General of Police Jyotishman Das Chowdhury told indianexpress.com that an FIR registered by the victim’s wife accused six persons of being responsible.

“We suspect some monetary transaction was behind his death. We have not found any political angle so far”, the official said.

Four among the accused were arrested and produced in a local court with a plea for police custody but the court sent them to judicial custody and instructed the police to submit the case diary on Saturday, the official said.

Meanwhile, TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma took to Twitter this morning and wrote, “Getting reports of a Tipra Motha worker Pranajit Namasudhra being seriously wounded (allegedly) by members from the ruling party in Surma constituency! I appeal for peace and calm and our members not to react. I am personally enquiring about the matter”.

In a series of tweets throughout the day, Pradyot appealed to his party supporters not to react, saying, “Last thing we need is violence in the build-up to the election”.

He also said in another tweet, “RIP My Dear Warrior! Your sacrifice shall not go in vain. We stand by the family of Pranoyjit Namasudra and shall immediately provide them with financial assistance and also take care of the ‘Sraddha Karma’. What happened to zero violence claims of the State Election Commission?”

Suggesting that he stood by his initial charges, Pradyot wrote on his official Facebook page that he would go live on social media in the evening to talk about the “heinous murder”. He didn’t go live till late in the evening.