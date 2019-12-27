Three years after it was enacted, Tripura launches website to implement RERA

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb today launched two websites – the Tripura-Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) (rera.tripura.gov.in) and e-municipalities portal for ease of access of people to these services Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb today launched two websites – the Tripura-Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) (rera.tripura.gov.in) and e-municipalities portal for ease of access of people to these services

Tripura’s BJP-IPFT government Friday launched a website for implementing The Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, three years after it was enacted.

While Assam earlier issued notifications for RERA, Tripura is among the first in the region to launch its RERA website. Assam’s RERA implementation is unclear while Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim still show RERA implementation status as ‘in progress’.

Speaking to reporters after launching the two websites, CM Deb said, “The Government of India enacted RERA in 2016. It was not implemented in Tripura for some reasons. We have launched a website for it today, which will enable builders or real estate agents to register with Tripura RERA authorities online. This will benefit the consumers.”

Officials who joined the Chief Minister in the website inauguration programme, informed that 150-200 real estate properties which are already constructed or are under construction, would come under jurisdiction of the new law, since it will cover all properties developed since 2016.

As per RERA, any property developed since then, where the area of land proposed to be developed exceeds 500 sq. meters or the number of apartments proposed to be developed exceeds 8 RERA is only applicable to the development of property and covers all residential and commercial projects including shops, offices and buildings.

Tripura Urban Development Secretary was appointed as interim real estate regulatory authority for Tripura while the Tripura Electricity Regulatory Commission was appointed as appellate tribunal for RERA.

Explaining benefits of the Act, Deb claimed RERA would reduce risks of builder insolvency or bankruptcy, ensure rights of buyers in case of false promises, defects or delay in possession. It would also establish authorities for grievances redressal of buyers, he said.

The e-municipalities website would assist people living in all 20 urban bodies including Agartala Municipal Corporation in hassle-free use of 17 services including payment of property taxes, fees for trade license, building plan fees etc. from their home. Those not having Internet access can make these payments through Common Service Centers (CSC) spread across all such locations.

