Three NLFT ultras surrender before Tripura Police, say leaders spending lavish lives in Bangladesh, Myanmar

Three members of underground organisation National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) laid down their arms before the state police late on Thursday, officials said.

A statement issued by Assistant Inspector General of Tripura Police, Subrata Chakraborty, informed that the three —identified as Rupadhan Debbarma, Amush Tripura and Dilip Debbarma — are members of NLFT’s Biswamohan Debbarma faction, the only major insurgent outfit of Tripura that is still active.

They also gave up a pistol and five rounds of ammunition, along with some extortion notices.

Following preliminary investigation, it was found that the insurgents joined NLFT in 2018 and had undergone training in Myanmar and Bangladesh.

The trio was recently assigned to collect money from the bordering villages of Tripura. They claimed that they sought to return to mainstream life as they were fed up with the “ill behaviour” of their leaders who allegedly spend lavish lives in Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Tripura shares an 856-km-long international border with neighbouring Bangladesh, of which around 67 km area is unfenced.

On April 16, two members of the outlawed organisation had surrendered before Tripura Police. The process of ultras surrendering before cops has gained momentum since the return of four top NLFT commanders —self-styled assistant foreign secretary Rathan Kalai alias Reuben, self-styled assistant organizing secretary Joy Sadhan Jamatia alias Jara, self-styled assistant publicity and information secretary Madhu Ranjan Noatia alias Yafung, and self-styled Deputy Chief of Army Staff Kukila Tripura alias Yarung — in December last year.

According to reports, the outfit’s strength has gone down substantially and it is also reeling under financial crisis, the official said.

NLFT was banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in 1997 and has been involved in violence, operating from their camps across the international border.

NLFT was responsible for 317 insurgency incidents in which 28 security forces and 62 civilians lost their lives between 2005 and 2015.