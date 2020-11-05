Three NLFT ultra, collaborators arrested for distributing extortion notices: Tripura Police

Police forwarded the trio to a local court today, seeking police remand for five days. (File photo)

A week after extortion notices allegedly by militants surfaced at a village in North Tripura’s Jampui Hills, Tripura Police Wednesday said they have arrested a National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) ultra and two collaborators from Amarpur in Gomati district, 60 km from here. The three were produced before a local court today.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Officer in-charge of Birganj police station (Amarpur) Subrata Barman said a local market secretary filed complaint about extortion notices served in the name of NLFT on October 22. Similar notices were found at Doluma, Chelagang and Mogpara villages of Amarpur last month.

“We raided a location at Lakri Dukan area, 15 km away from our police station, based on a tip-off and arrested Amrit Jamatia, 25, who was in possession of a mobile phone that he used to communicate with recipients of extortion motives.”

Police said they have also arrested two insurgent collaborators who helped distribute the extortion notices. The duo has been identified as Nitai Hari Jamatia, 32 and Mangal Kishore Jamatia, 30, both from Dalak village, where Amrit Jamatia hails from.

Police forwarded the trio to a local court today, seeking police remand for five days.

Formed on March 12, 1989 with the objective of sovereign Tripura, NLFT was outlawed in 1997 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and later under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA). The insurgent outfit suffered a massive split as 88 members broke away and laid down arms before the government in August 2019. However, a small faction of the outfit is still active, which, according to intelligence sleuths, is hiding away across the international border in Bangladesh in the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) and adjoining areas.

However, an official of the state police informed that the outfit’s activities are nearly nil in Tripura as security was beefed up along the 856-km Indo-Bangla border in the state.

As per MHA records, NLFT was responsible for a series of violent activities including 317 insurgency incidents in which 28 security forces and 62 civilians lost their lives during the period 2005-2015. Peace talks with NLFT were initiated in 2015 and there has been no violence by NLFT since 2016.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.